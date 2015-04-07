Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adico Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac ^ CARE A4 (SO) 57.5 Reaffirmed ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Amul Industries Pvt Ltd (AIPL: rated CARE BB / CARE A4) Amul Indutries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Arihant Superstructures Ltd Arihant Adita CARE Jodhpur - Suspended project 4 Star Enzen Global Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1 (SO) 200 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) @Backed by Letter of Comfort from Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1 (SO) 150 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) @Backed by Letter of Comfort from Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1 (SO) 20 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) @Backed by Letter of Comfort from Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Facility In 150 Reaffirmed (Non Fund based)** principleCARE A1 (SO) ** The rating is an in principle rating based on the Unconditional and Irrevocable guarantee to be provided by Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd. The rating will be confirmed on receipt of the duly executed guarantee document to the satisfaction of CARE. Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 2870 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) (enhanced from Rs 267 Cr) Ghanshyam Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Assigned GKB Vision Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.5 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs 8.25 Cr] Hindusthan Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed HK Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 25 Assigned Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Debt (STD) / CP CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Issue Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.0.25 crore) *based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated 'CARE BBB/ CARE A3+'). Kataria Indutries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Lahoty Buildcon Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Maharaja Paper Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Mott Macdonald Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Bk limits N R Switch N Radio Services Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned New Nalanda Tubewell Boring & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Engineering Works Pancham Hospitals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Assigned Patni Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 63.5 Reaffirmed Pmp Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned R. R. Stones Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Sahiba Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Sajjala Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Assigned Sakar Healthcare Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 2 Cr) Samarth Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.50 Cr) Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10.5 Revised from CARE A4 Shapers Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 17 Reaffirmed Shri Sakthi Papers (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/ CD Program CARE A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed India (enhanced from Rs.6,000 crore) Sonaa Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And Allied ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1610 Assigned Chemicals Ltd The Cotton Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed The Cotton Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ (SO) 250000 Reaffirmed * The ratings of CARE A1+(SO) is based on credit enhancement in the form of the Letter of Comfort issued by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India (GoI) TRF Ltd STD incl. CP@ CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed @ carved out of working capital limits. TRF Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1490 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.164 crore Uppal Housing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3+ 1550 Revised from CARE A3 * Earlier rated long-term facilities have been reclassified as short-term WPIL Ltd CP* CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics (Dewas) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 271.7 Assigned A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Harda) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 267.7 Assigned A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Hoshangabad) LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 266.5 Assigned A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Mp) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 284.7 Assigned A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Satna) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 267.5 Assigned A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Ujjain) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 273.1 Assigned A3+ Adico Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BB (SO) 120 Reaffirmed ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Amul Industries Pvt Ltd (AIPL: rated CARE BB / CARE A4) Allengers Medical Systems Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ambit Concrete Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4+ Amul Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BB (SO) 66 Reaffirmed ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Amul Industries Pvt Ltd (AIPL: rated CARE BB / CARE A4) Amul Indutries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 613.9 Reaffirmed Baner Biz Bay Bk Fac - - Suspended Best Finance Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Century Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chl Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 524.8 Revised from CARE BB+ @Backed by Letter of Comfort from Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd CMR Nikkei India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended CMR Toyotsu Aluminium India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended ECL Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 4000 Assigned Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Enzen Global Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 110 Reaffirmed Filatex India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Fortune Infraheight Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 350 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) @Backed by Letter of Comfort from Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd Future Agrovet Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 100 Revised from /CARE A1(SO) CARE BBB+(SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac** In Principle 600 Reaffirmed CARE A-(SO) ** The rating is an in principle rating based on the Unconditional and Irrevocable guarantee to be provided by Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd. The rating will be confirmed on receipt of the duly executed guarantee document to the satisfaction of CARE. Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd NCD CARE A- 1000 Assigned Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 500 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs umbrella CARE AA- 15000 Reaffirmed programme * *Series I Rs.600 crore and Series II Rs.900 crore Gagan Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.2 Assigned Gallops Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB % 360 Garg Furnace Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gaurisankar Electrocastings Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88.4 Assigned Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 995.7 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) (reduced from Rs 105.64 Cr) Ghanshyam Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2.8 Assigned Girdhari Lal Aggarwal Contractors Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd GKB Vision Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 111.5 Reaffirmed Harsh Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108.3 Assigned Hinduja Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hindusthan Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Revised from CARE BB- HK Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 169 Assigned Hubtown Bus Terminal (Adajan) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 500 Reaffirmed Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCDs (NCD) Issue # - - Withdrawn # The company has fully repaid the aforementioned NCD issue and there is no outstanding amount under the said issue Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 5500 Assigned A1+ Iqra Educational & Charitable Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended James Hotels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended K.R.K. Educational Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Kalyan Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1493.8 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 152 Cr Kannammal Educational Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 54 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3.25 crore) *based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated 'CARE BBB/ CARE A3+'). Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 5 Assigned *based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated 'CARE BBB/ CARE A3+'). Kataria Indutries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125 Revised from CARE BB+ Kataria Indutries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 195 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB+/CARE A4 L&T Interstate Road Corridor Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Lahoty Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Lahoty Buildcon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 300 Reaffirmed CARE A4 M/S. Mermer Italia Building Products Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd M/S. Scigenics (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn M/S. Sree Selvavinaayaga Charitable Bk Fac - - Withdrawn And Educational Trust Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3808 Reaffirmed Maharaja Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned Mahashakti Energy Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Maruti Exports LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 80 Assigned A4 Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 680 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 25 Cr) Mott Macdonald Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE A+ 20 Reaffirmed limits Mott Macdonald Pvt Ltd LT non-fund based CARE A+ 100 Reaffirmed Bk limits N R Switch N Radio Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120.2 Reaffirmed N R Switch N Radio Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 5 Reaffirmed A4 New Nalanda Tubewell Boring & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Engineering Works (Reduced from Rs.6 crore) Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Northern Empire Bk Fac - - Suspended Ojaswi Marbles & Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed P. P. Rolling Mills Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pancham Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113.5 Assigned Parabolic Drugs Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Patel Bridge Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1400 Revised from CARE BBB- Patel Highway Management Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 1788.9 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A- 700 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.60.03 crore) *The rating assigned to the term loan of Patel Infrastructure Private Limited has been withdrawn as the same has been fully repaid. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 4000 Revised from A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3 Patni Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Phoenix Ventures Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Pmp Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB / CARE AA-(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Non-FB)* *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL). Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 400 Reaffirmed (Non-FB)* *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL). Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL)# CARE AA-(SO) 300 Assigned # based on credit enhancement in the form of Put option of SIFL. R. R. Stones Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Assigned Rainbow Spinners Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S.G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S.N. Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Assigned Sahiba Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1238 Reaffirmed Sajjala Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 94.8 Assigned Sakar Healthcare Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 203 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 12.86 Cr) Samarth Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 7.49 Cr) Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1298.6 Revised from CARE BB- Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 320 Revised from CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Satnam Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Shapers Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Reaffirmed Shivani Locks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Sakthi Papers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.245.00 crore) Sintex Infra Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 5100 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from Rs.420.00 crore) Sitarganj Fibers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sks Microfinance Ltd NCD CARE A+ 2000 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 28000 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from Rs.3,000 crore) Sonaa Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And Allied LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1537.7 Revised from Chemicals Ltd CARE B+ (enhanced from 114.46 Cr) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA 132.8 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series VII) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA 1600 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series XII) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA 2500 Assigned Bonds (Series XIII) Tilaknagar Indusries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended TRF Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3414 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.388 crore) TRF Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 14000 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from Rs.1,640 crore) Trimurti Concast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Unnati Fortune Holdings Ltd The Aranya- Phase I- - Suspended Unnati Fortune Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended U-Phase Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+(SO) 1500 Assigned *The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Tripartite agreement between Future Retail Ltd. (FRL), U-Phase Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. (UIPL) and UIPL's lender wherein FRL has given an unconditional undertaking that it shall continue to make payment of monthly lease rentals to UIPL until the term loan of UIPL is repaid in full irrespective of usage of the assets leased by UIPL to FRL. The rating also factors in the personal guarantee provided by Mr. Kishore Biyani and Mr. Vijay Biyani. Vil Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vishwa (Dwarka-Okha) Road Links Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 800 Reaffirmed Ltd WPIL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 475 Reaffirmed WPIL Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 2275 Reaffirmed CARE A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 