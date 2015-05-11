May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 08, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A3+ 1272.6 Reaffirmed
Bk limits
[enhanced from 2.50 CR]
Dina Iron & Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 2.43 CR)
New Delhi Television Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.5 Assigned
Qh Talbros Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Assigned
Rcn Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
QH Talbros Ltd FD CARE A-(FD) 30 Assigned
Reliance Retail Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA(FD) 2000 Assigned
Programme
(Jewellery
Purchase Scheme)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB 18.1 Assigned
limits
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB 440 Reaffirmed
limits
[enhanced from 10.00 CR]
Dina Iron & Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 273 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 15 CR)
Goel Ganga Developers (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Hari Marine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned
New Delhi Television Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1702.1 Reaffirmed
Nv Distilleries Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BB- 816.3 Reaffirmed
limits
(reduced from 114.95 CR)
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90.2 Assigned
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A450 Assigned
Qh Talbros Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 830 Assigned
Rakesh Kumar Gupta Rice Mills Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88 Assigned
Rcn Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned
Shyamaraju And Company (India) Pvt. LT Bk Fac (TL- CARE BBB(SO) 2100 Assigned
Ltd Lease Rental
Discounting) #
# This rating is in-principle and is subject to the following conditions:
. Entering into necessary arrangements for creating a charge on all current and future
receivables from Block A1 of Divyasree Technopark in favour of the lender.
. Establishment of a Structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account for
depositing of lease rentals & other receivables from the above property and maintenance of DSRA.
. Submission of legal opinion as regards enforcement of the security mechanism as well as the
escrow arrangement as above, in the event of liquidation/ bankruptcy filing by the company.
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
