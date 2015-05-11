May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 08, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A3+ 1272.6 Reaffirmed Bk limits [enhanced from 2.50 CR] Dina Iron & Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2.43 CR) New Delhi Television Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed Oriilon India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.5 Assigned Qh Talbros Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Assigned Rcn Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- QH Talbros Ltd FD CARE A-(FD) 30 Assigned Reliance Retail Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA(FD) 2000 Assigned Programme (Jewellery Purchase Scheme) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB 18.1 Assigned limits Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB 440 Reaffirmed limits [enhanced from 10.00 CR] Dina Iron & Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 273 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15 CR) Goel Ganga Developers (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hari Marine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned New Delhi Television Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1702.1 Reaffirmed Nv Distilleries Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BB- 816.3 Reaffirmed limits (reduced from 114.95 CR) Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90.2 Assigned Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A450 Assigned Qh Talbros Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 830 Assigned Rakesh Kumar Gupta Rice Mills Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88 Assigned Rcn Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Shyamaraju And Company (India) Pvt. LT Bk Fac (TL- CARE BBB(SO) 2100 Assigned Ltd Lease Rental Discounting) # # This rating is in-principle and is subject to the following conditions: . Entering into necessary arrangements for creating a charge on all current and future receivables from Block A1 of Divyasree Technopark in favour of the lender. . Establishment of a Structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account for depositing of lease rentals & other receivables from the above property and maintenance of DSRA. . Submission of legal opinion as regards enforcement of the security mechanism as well as the escrow arrangement as above, in the event of liquidation/ bankruptcy filing by the company. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)