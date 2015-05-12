May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5.50 Cr) Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2 Assigned Indian Synthetic Rubber Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3000 Assigned Kesri Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned The India Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5196.4 Revised from CARE A1 (enhanced from Rs 482.86 Cr) Trinetra Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 % 900 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 17 Cr) Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 178 Assigned Coromandel Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A-(SO) 735.2 Revised from CARE A(SO) (reduced from Rs 90 Cr) *backed by corporate guarantee from The India Cements Limited (ICL; rated CARE A-/CARE A2+) Coromandel Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 869.3 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs 81.93 Cr) Dhanalakshmi Textrade India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Assigned Green Mirror Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 115 Assigned Indian Synthetic Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2500 Assigned Kesri Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Maa Chhinnmastika Cement & Ispat Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Assigned Ltd. Mahalakshmi Roller Flour Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned The India Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 26786 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from Rs 2,129.15 Cr) Trinetra Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL@ CARE A-(SO)% 1899.4 (@ Rating is backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from The India Cements Ltd (ICL) which would be released on fulfilment of certain operational and financial covenants as specified in the lenders agreement. Trinetra Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 500 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)