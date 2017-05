May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. ST debt programme CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Bmi Wholesale Trdaing Rivate Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned Earth Stahl And Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Gennext Abasan Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 270 Reaffirmed Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading CoST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Shree Tirupati Balajee Fibc Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 revised from CARE A4 Suraksha Realty Ltd. Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned Uae Exchange & Financial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1100 Continues on Credit Watch LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Act Plast Paints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 38.5 Assigned Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. LT debt programme CARE A+(SO) 837.5 Assigned Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. LT debt programme CARE A+(SO) 562.5 Reaffirmed Bmi Wholesale Trdaing Rivate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 210 Assigned Captain Ramesh Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE BB- 41.5 Assigned Chaitanya Hi-Tech Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95 Assigned Pvt Limtied Earth Stahl And Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 196.5 Assigned Gennext Abasan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Assigned Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 125 Assigned CARRE A4+ Korba West Power Co. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 51500 Assigned Legitimate Assets Operators Pvt Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 5000 Assigned Mahaveer Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125 Assigned Manba Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 597 Revised from CARE BBB Patanjali Ayurved Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3370.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 200 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Proposed LT CARE AAA (SO) 1500 Assigned Non(NCD) Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Proposed LT CARE AAA (SO) 1500 Assigned Non(NCD) Rusan Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Shree Jeenmata Dyeing & Printing MillsLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 117.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Shakambari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading CoLT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 90 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. CARRE A4+ Shree Tirupati Balajee Fibc Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 47.6 revised from CARE BB- Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD - - Suspended Uae Exchange & Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5940 Continues on Credit Watch Zee Learn Ltd LT- CARE AA 650 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)