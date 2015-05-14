May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fairy Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 410 Assigned Future Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ % 17151.4 Fund based) Future Retail Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ % 2900 working capital limits) Hayath Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Assigned Satco Capital Markets Ltd Short-TL Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fairy Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 79.7 Assigned Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- % 18205.2 Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- % 25355 Based) Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- % 11775 Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- % 5000 Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs (Umbrella CARE AA- % 15000 Rating) Hayath Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 104.1 Assigned Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1760 Assigned Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2240 Assigned IL&FS Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 430 Assigned IL&FS Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A- 1170 Assigned Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned /CARE A3 Jagdambaa Agro Mill Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Noor India Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Assigned Regaliaa Buildtech & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 828 Assigned Satco Capital Markets Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA 2189.2 Assigned SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA 3116.4 Assigned SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA 962.6 Assigned Sri Bakgiyam Engineering Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.5 Assigned Straight Edge Contratcs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Reaffirmed Teems India Towerlines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5 Assigned Teems India Towerlines Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 110 Assigned A4+ TSC Travel Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned TSC Travel Services Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 47.8 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)