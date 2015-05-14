May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Fairy Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 410 Assigned
Future Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ % 17151.4
Fund based)
Future Retail Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ % 2900
working capital
limits)
Hayath Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Assigned
Satco Capital Markets Ltd Short-TL Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Fairy Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 79.7 Assigned
Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- % 18205.2
Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- % 25355
Based)
Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- % 11775
Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- % 5000
Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs (Umbrella CARE AA- % 15000
Rating)
Hayath Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 104.1 Assigned
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1760 Assigned
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2240 Assigned
IL&FS Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 430 Assigned
IL&FS Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A- 1170 Assigned
Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned
/CARE A3
Jagdambaa Agro Mill Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned
Noor India Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned
Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Assigned
Regaliaa Buildtech & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 828 Assigned
Satco Capital Markets Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned
SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA 2189.2 Assigned
SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA 3116.4 Assigned
SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA 962.6 Assigned
Sri Bakgiyam Engineering Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.5 Assigned
Straight Edge Contratcs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Reaffirmed
Teems India Towerlines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5 Assigned
Teems India Towerlines Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 110 Assigned
A4+
TSC Travel Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned
TSC Travel Services Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 47.8 Assigned
A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
