May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambala Coach Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Aparna Housing And Construction Pvt Short - term Bk FacCARE A4 20 Assigned Ltd Audi Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Assigned Idea Cellular Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned Magna Electro Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 152.5 Reaffirmed Neo Capricorn Plaza Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Revised 50 Revised from fromCARE A3 CARE A3 Based on credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable Letter of Guarantee issued by Pebble bay Developers Private Limited (PBDPL) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hitech Plast Ltd Proposed Medium CARE A+ (FD) 200 Assigned Term Instrument - Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambala Coach Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Aparna Housing And Construction Pvt Long - term Bk Fac CARE BB 99.8 Assigned Ltd Audi Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 162.3 Assigned Axiom Propack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 472.5 Reaffirmed Bhawani Cables & Broadband Services Bk Fac - - Assigned Dental And Medical Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Assigned Dhiren Diamonds LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 160 Assigned CARE A4 Empire Mall Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - WITHdrawn Giriraj Cotton Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.8 Assigned Global Wind Power Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE D 3465 Assigned Based Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Revised from CARE BB+ Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 151.9 Reaffirmed Mittal Clothing Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 207.7 Assigned Neo Capricorn Plaza Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 882.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Based on credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable Letter of Guarantee issued by Pebble bay Developers Private Limited (PBDPL) Odhavjibhai B. Contractor And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26.5 Assigned Ltd Odhavjibhai B. Contractor And Company LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 40 Assigned Ltd CARE A4 Pebble Bay Developers Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB+ Revised from CARE BBB- Precision Automation And Robootics LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 780.9 Reaffirmed India Ltd Precision Automation And Robootics Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1920 Reaffirmed India Ltd /CARE A2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.