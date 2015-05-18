May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50 Cr) NOCIL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) NOCIL Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned WC limits. Raajratna Energy Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Rasoya Proteins Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 44.3 Revised from CARE A4 Saigon Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Salasar Filaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 Reaffirmed Simanchal Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed Tavasya Venture Partners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23 Assigned Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 970 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeksha Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 148 Assigned BCS India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Assigned Belij Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 245.3 Assigned Colour Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 789.8 Assigned Core Hotels Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BB 1375 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 64.6 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 2089.7 Assigned Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 24.8 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 153 Reaffirmed CARE A4 (enhanced from 5.25 Cr) NOCIL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1971.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.176 crore) Orbit Aviation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ % 641.8 Raajratna Energy Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 99.2 Assigned Rasoya Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2472.7 Revised from CARE BB Rishi Consfab Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Revised from CARE B / CARE A4 Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15667.8 Assigned Saigon Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Salasar Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.5 Reaffirmed Satyajeet Traders Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Agarwal Coal India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Simanchal Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured bonds CARE AAA 1170 Reaffirmed India Swaasa Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 169.2 Assigned Tavasya Venture Partners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD VII CARE A 1000 Assigned Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)