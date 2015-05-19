May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18.2 Assigned Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd ST Bk facility CARE A3+ 600 Placed on credit watch Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP Programme CARE A1+ 41500 Ratings placed on Credit Watch Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 96462.5 Ratings placed on Credit Watch Kuber Casting Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3685 Revised from CARE A2+ Tech Connect Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Harsha Engineers Ltd Medium Term CARE A+ 350 Assigned Instrument - Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bandhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Ban Loan CARE A - Withdrawn Receivables Feb' 14 Bareilly Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 13500 Revised from CARE BB- Bareilly Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Revised from CARE BB Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 41.9 Assigned Dehradun Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5284.5 Revised from CARE BB Garg Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Icici Securities Primary Dealership Proposed Tier II CARE AAA 950 Assigned Ltd Bonds Icici Securities Primary Dealership Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 1350 Assigned Ltd Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd NCD issue# CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed #Amount outstanding as on April 23, 2015 is Rs.100 crore Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 11850 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd Bk Fac - LT CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 670 Placed on credit watch Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk facility CARE BBB 350 Placed on credit watch Jindal Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 229887.5Ratings placed on Credit Watch Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-III CARE AA 8620 Ratings placed on Credit Watch Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA 1000 Ratings Programme-IV placed on Credit Watch Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA 7500 Ratings Programme-V placed on Credit Watch Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-I CARE AA 5000 Ratings placed on Credit Watch Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-II CARE AA 10000 Ratings placed on Credit Watch Kuber Casting Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned Kuber Casting Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 15 Assigned CARE A4 Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 14791.7 Revised from CARE A- Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.4 Assigned And Research Centre Pvt Ltd Tech Connect Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Tech Connect Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A410 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)