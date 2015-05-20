May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 242.5 Assigned Jammu Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Praveen Foundry Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7.5 Assigned Arg Infra Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Assigned Essar Steel India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 361000 Reaffirmed Essar Steel India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 60000 Revised Essar Steel India Ltd NCD CARE D 3120 Reaffirmed Haridwar Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9810.9 Revised Hyderabad Ring Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2651.3 Reaffirmed Jammu Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 83 Assigned Kujjal Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Bharat Hotels Limited (BHL; rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3 ). Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 210 Reaffirmed Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/ 420 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Praveen Foundry Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108 Assigned Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 137.7 Assigned Shanti Agro Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 198 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)