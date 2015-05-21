BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Direct Logistics India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Navneet Education Ltd. ST Debt Programme CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed * Overall, the Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) borrowings of the company shall not exceed Rs.200 crore. S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP Issue^ CARE A1+ 250 Final credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by SPCPL. S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue^ CARE A1+ 500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Direct Logistics India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 335 Assigned Jasdan Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1435 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd. Proposed LT/ST Bk CARE AA+/ 150 Assigned Fac CARE A1+ Nn Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Pashupatinath Distributors Pvt Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.5 Assigned Tcg Lifesciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 689 Reaffirmed Tcg Lifesciences Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 550 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)