May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cargo Motors Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 590 Assigned Cnc India Tools & Services (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Omaxe Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB(FD) 1000 Revised from Instrument-I CARE BBB- (FD) (Fixed Deposits) Omaxe Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB(FD) 1000 Revised from Instrument-II CARE BBB- (FD) (Fixed Deposits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cargo Motors Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Assigned Cnc India Tools & Services (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Path Oriental Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 289.2 Assigned Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE AAA(SO) 1500@ Assigned @ Based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by Reliance Capital Limited (RCL, rated CARE AAA (long-term debt)/CARE AA+ (subordinated debt)/CARE PP-MLD AAA (principle protected market linked debenture)), in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for ensuring the timely servicing of debt obligations against the NCDs. Yes Bank Ltd Tier II Bond issue CARE AA+ 12000 Assigned (Basel III) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)