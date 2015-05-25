BRIEF-Fortune Financial Services (India) buys shares of IRC Credit Management Services
* Says agreement with shareholders of IRC Credit Management Services for acquisition worth INR 100,000
May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Magma Itl Finance Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 219.72 CR) Shiv Mahal Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt (including CARE A+ 12500 Reaffirmed CP)* * carved out of working capital limits Walia Traders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 22 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhanraj Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned Green Wood Poultries LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.2 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable - - Withdrawn^ Bonds ^since the same has been repaid Magma Fincorp Ltd Redeemable PS CARE A+ 610 Revised from CARE AA- Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed CARE A+ 700 Revised from Redeemable PS CARE AA- Magma Fincorp Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE A+ 1055 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Perpetual CARE A+ 745 Reaffirmed Debt Magma Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 88686.6 Revised from CARE AA Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 3019 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA Magma Fincorp Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 9585 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 13311 Revised from Bonds CARE AA Magma Fincorp Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 6000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA/ CARE A1+ Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2789.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 300.15 CR) Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2140 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) Pee Kay Shuttering House LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 134.8 Assigned Shiv Mahal Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 185 Reaffirmed Shristi Housing Development Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 1100 Assigned *based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee from its parent company i.e. Shristi Infrastructure Development Walia Traders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1256.4 Reaffirmed^ ^ Rating suspension revoked -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* April actual offtake 45.29 million tonnes versus target of 49.51 million tonnes