BRIEF-CPT Global says partnership with Wipro Ltd
* Announces a partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver it testing services to one of Australia's financial institutions
May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Grand Auto Udyog Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Rusan Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Assigned Sharp Chucks & Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adlabs Entertainment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8550 Assigned Alwar Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Assigned Grand Auto Udyog Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93 Assigned Hilltop Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 135 Assigned Kajjehally Estate LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Assigned Magma Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 8510 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 1,000.25 Cr) Magma Housing Finance Secured NCDs CARE AA- 1140 Reaffirmed Issue (Series I) (reduced from Rs 171 Cr) Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 600 Reaffirmed (Series II) - Tranche I Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 400 Reaffirmed (Series II) - Tranche II Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 350 Reaffirmed (Series II) - Tranche II Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 200 Reaffirmed (Series III) - Tranche Magma Housing Finance Proposed Secured CARE AA- 450 Reaffirmed NCD issue (Series III) - Tranche III Rusan Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 15 Cr) S.K.M Cold Chain And Logistics LT Bk Fac CARE B 51.5 Assigned Sharp Chucks & Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 32.2 Assigned Sharp Chucks & Machines Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 180 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 8 The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after briefly touching a record high, while Wall Street's "fear gauge" dropped to its lowest in over two decades following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election.