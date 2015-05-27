May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100 crore) Inmark Retail Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 20 Assigned Merlin Creations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Assigned Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 780 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 43 CR) Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading CoST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (enhanced from 6.00 CR) Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 750 Placed on Credit Watch LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd Sub-ordinated CARE BBB 321.6 Assigned Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) Capital First Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 79700 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd LT Subordinated Bk CARE AA+ 2750 Reaffirmed Fac Coropex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 99 Assigned Inmark Retail Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 340 Reaffirmed Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 85.2 Assigned Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 145 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 12.50 CR) Rei Agro Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 933.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 100.23 CR) Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 20 Reaffirmed A2 Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)* 1600 Placed on Credit Watch *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by The West Coast Paper Mills Limited to the lenders of Shree Rama Newsprint Limited for repayment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 600 Placed on Credit Watch Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading CoLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 102.7 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading CoLT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 420 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. A4 (enhanced from 9.00 CR) Tejassarnika Hydro Energies Pvt Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Varrsana Ispat Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vatika One India Next Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB(SO)@ 1000 Assigned The NCDs are backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee from Vatika Ltd (rated CARE BB) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)