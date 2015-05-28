May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 620 Revised from CARE A1+ Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1 1500 Revised from CARE A1+ Amtek Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2455 Reaffirmed Amtek India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1030 Revised from CARE A1+ Arvind Ltd CP issue (Carved CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Out) (enhanced from Rs.200 crore) Arvind Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) @ (enhanced from Rs.300 crore) @ Arvind Limited has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of the CP issue of Rs.400 crore. The Bank limits to the extent of Rs.400 crore will be kept unutilized throughout the tenure of the instrument. Prayan Ispat And Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Sharma East India Hospitals And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Medical Research Ltd Sharma Metalloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Som Autotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70.6 Assigned VKL Seasoning Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 29532.8 Revised from CARE AA- Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A+ 2000 Revised from (NCD) CARE AA- Alok Industries Ltd Bk Fac & NCD issues- - Suspended Amtek Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE AA- 73984 Revised from CARE AA * Including External Commercial Borrowings of USD336.67 mn converted @ Rs.63.3315 per USD Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs I CARE AA- 2000 Revised from CARE AA Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs II CARE AA- 800 Revised from CARE AA Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs III CARE AA- 2000 Revised from CARE AA Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs IV CARE AA- 8000 Revised from CARE AA Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs CARE AA- 6000 Revised from CARE AA Amtek India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 48670.2 Revised from CARE AA- Amtek India Ltd NCDs I CARE A+ 750 Revised from CARE AA- Amtek India Ltd NCDs II CARE A+ 2000 Revised from CARE AA- Amtek India Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A+ 3000 Revised from CARE AA- Colour Creation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 504.3 Assigned Gwalior Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 375 Assigned Mumbai Sez Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 10870 Assigned Prayan Ispat And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.9 Assigned Sharma East India Hospitals And LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.3 Assigned Medical Research Ltd Sharma Memorial Hospital And Research LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92.3 Assigned Institute Som Autotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 295.2 Assigned VKL Seasoning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 387 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)