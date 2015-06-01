Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B L Agarwala ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCDs CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 750 Cr) Oriilon India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Success Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 % 2350 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqua Power Pvt Ltd LT loans CARE BBB 235 Assigned B L Agarwala LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned Hansdeep Industries & Trading Co. Ltd LT Instrument - CARE AA(SO) 4800 Assigned NCDs@ Ind Barath Thermotek Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BB+ 8000 Assigned Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE A+ 3938.1 Reaffirmed based (enhanced from Rs 305 Cr) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE A+ 1457.4 Reaffirmed Non-Fund based Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed TL / NCDs CARE A+ 811.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 70 Cr) Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility CARE AAA(SO) 9.6 Assigned Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 148.3 Reaffirmed Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Selene Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+(SO) 1500 Assigned @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+ ) Success Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 6274.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)