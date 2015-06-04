Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emami Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 2500 Assigned (Standalone) Emami Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed * carved out of working capital limits G D Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 370 Assigned Housing Development Finance CorporatioST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 93100 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 11,272 Cr) LSR Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.5 Assigned MAA Chhinnmastika Cement & Ispat Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2.7 Assigned Ltd. Progility Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - BG/LC CARE A1+ % 400 SMC Power Generation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Sud Pines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA-(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Issue## ##Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by the Aegis Logistics Ltd [ALL, rated CARE AA- / A1+]. The final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of guarantee document to the satisfaction of CARE. Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt Ltd NCD Issue# CARE AA-(SO) 600 Assigned #Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by the Aegis Logistics Ltd [ALL, rated CARE AA- / A1+] Canara Robeco Savings Plus Fund Credit Quality - - Withdrawn (Erstwhile Canara Robeco Floating Rating Rate Fund) Dominion Diamond (India) Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Emami Ltd Proposed LT NCDs CARE AA+ 7000 Assigned (NCD) Issue Emami Ltd Proposed LT debt CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed (incl. NCD) Emami Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 1700 Reaffirmed A1+ G D Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Housing Development Finance LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 131490 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 7,260 Cr) LSR Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Assigned LSR Fab Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 85 Assigned A4+ MAA Chhinnmastika Cement & Ispat Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 147.6 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from Rs. 14 Cr) Magma Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 13360 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 851 Cr) Perfect Chemfood Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Progility Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE AA % 20 Quick Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Quick Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 25 Assigned A4 SMC Power Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1939.4 Assigned Sud Pines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)