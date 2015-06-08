Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4930 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 184 Cr) Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 140.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 79.93 Cr) Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 64000 Assigned Programme for FY16 Sintex Industries Ltd ST Debt (STD)/ CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (CP) (Carved Out) (reduced from Rs. 400 Cr) Sintex Industries Ltd ST Debt / CP CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) (reduced from Rs. 100 Cr) Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 9650 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aziz Memorial Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 53 Assigned Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE A 1000 Assigned Issue * *The facility is proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Dish TV India Ltd (DTIL rated CARE A) Dish Tv India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 14533.8 Revised from CARE A- Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd NCD CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd LT Debt^ CARE AAA 6000 Reaffirmed ^including long term bank facilities and Non Convertible Debentures (NCD) Ganga Sheel Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 163.8 Assigned Ganga Sheel Charitable Trust LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 15 Assigned A4+ Ishwar Raj Beverages Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 91.5 Revised from CARE D Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 390 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 16 Cr) Mahalaxmi Roller Flour Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.4 Assigned Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 849.3 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 130000 Assigned Programme for FY16 Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5 Assigned Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 270 Assigned A4 Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 117.5 Assigned Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 80 Assigned A4 Sintex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 37286.9 Revised from CARE AA (enhanced from Rs. 3,683.75 Cr) Sintex Industries Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE AA+ 9000 Assigned Sintex Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 300 Revised from A1+ CARE AA / CARE A1+ Sintex Industries Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE AA+ /CARE 11000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 250 Cr) Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)