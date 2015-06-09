Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Payment Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1100# Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.60 crore,# backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL) Pitti Laminations Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2540 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 165 CR) Ramkrushna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26.7 Assigned Vishvaraj Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 233.1 Assigned Atria Brindavan Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 194.1 Assigned Deesan Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Revised from CARE D Jamnadas & Co. Bk Fac - - Suspended K. C. Automart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned K. C. Jammu Automart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned P.Manish Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 100 Assigned A4 Pitti Laminations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1127 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 84.7 CR) Ramkrushna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 438.9 Assigned S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk facility^ CARE AA+(SO) 750 Assigned ^ Revolving Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd to fund DSRA three business days in advance in case borrower i.e. S.D. Corporation Pvt. Ltd. is not able to fund DSRA four business days in advance prior to relevant due date for an amount equal to one month debt service/repayment obligation (including principal and interest) Sanjay Homes & Developers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA+ 250 Assigned Issue Vishvaraj Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1040 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)