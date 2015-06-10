Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Coral Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23.5 Assigned Thermo Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned The Rajasthan Industrial Gases Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 13 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Coral Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Hilltop Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13.5 CR) Prakash Industries Ltd Issuer rating CARE B (Is) Revised from CARE BB+ (Is) Sahasra Builders & Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Medicines Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75.2 Assigned Ltd The Rajasthan Industrial Gases Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115 Assigned Thermo Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)