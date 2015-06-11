Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cold Steel Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned IFCI Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1 (SO) 3515 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.341.5 Cr) *backed by Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) IFCI Factors Ltd CP* CARE A1 (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed *backed by Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13000 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurangabad City Water Utility Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 5750 Assigned @ Unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Essel Infraprojects Ltd (EIL, rated 'CARE BBB+/A3+') for the timely payment/repayment of the outstanding amount under the facilities by Aurangabad City Water Utility Company Limited (ACWUCL) on specific due dates upon occurrence of any default on the part of ACWUCL in making payment/repayment towards outstanding amount under the facility, EIL shall pay such amount which is equal to defaulted amount. Aurangabad City Water Utility Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac^CARE BBB+ (SO) 792.2 Assigned Provisional ^Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by EIL. Cold Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 500 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Outstanding Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2000 Outstanding Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) Outstanding IFCI Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 1791 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 162.7 Cr) *backed by Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) IFCI Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 750 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 100 Cr) IFCI Factors Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB 2000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 300 Cr) Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 191680.7Revised from CARE BBB- Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NCDs CARE BB 40233.3 Revised from (aggregate) IV, V, CARE BBB- VIII, X, XI, XII, XIII Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 48120 Revised from A4 CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65500 Revised from CARE BBB- Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - II CARE BB 5000 Revised from CARE BBB- Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - III CARE BB 4000 Revised from CARE BBB- Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - IV CARE BB 4000 Revised from CARE BBB- Juhi Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 200 Assigned Kunal Steel LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Suspension Revoked and Revised from CARE BB- Magma ITL Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AAA (SO) 6.4 Assigned Securitisation Trust I Magma ITL Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AAA (SO) 5.3 Assigned Securitisation Trust II Magma ITL Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AAA (SO) 2.7 Assigned Securitisation Trust III Magma ITL Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AAA (SO) 10.6 Assigned Securitisation Trust V -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)