Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bend Joints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned ETC Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac ( Fund CARE A3+ 800 Reaffirmed based-Non Fund based) (enhanced from Rs 24.25 Cr) LSR Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 1050 Assigned * Carved out from sanctioned working capital limits Sampoorna Feeds ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bend Joints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 155.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 14.52 Cr) Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AAA (SO) 80000 Assigned *The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of "Letter of Comfort" (LOC) (File No. 10-19/2011-SU.I) dated September 6, 2011 together with letter dated February 5, 2014 renewing the said "LOC" for a further period of three years ending September 5, 2017, issued by Director (PSU-I), Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications & IT, Government of India, ensuring timely payment of BSNL's debt obligations. The "LOC" is issued on renewal basis and the rating is subject to timely renewal of the "LOC" during the tenure of the rated facilities as stipulated in the terms of sanction of the rated bank facilities. The rating will cease to remain valid in case of non-renewal of the "LOC" at least 90 days prior to the expiry of "LOC" and lenders do not seek mandatory prepayment of the facilities. Coredelia Realty Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn ETC Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed ETC Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB- 20 Assigned based ETC Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1510 Assigned (Fund based-Non /CARE A3+ Fund based) LSR Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 102.7 Reaffirmed LSR Fab Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 85 Reaffirmed A4+ Pochiraju Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 447.3 Revised from CARE BB Sahakar Maharshi Shankarrao Mohite LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B- 350 Assigned Patil SSK Ltd Sampoorna Feeds LT Bk Fac CARE BB 157.7 Assigned Spark Green Energy Ahmednagar Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 1305 Assigned Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 149.8 Assigned