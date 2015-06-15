Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 415 Assigned ARS Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 660 Revised from CARE A2 Arvind Lifestyles Brands Ltd Proposed CP issue Provisional 1500 Assigned (Carved Out) CARE A1+ (SO) Arvind Lifestyles Brands Ltd Proposed CP issue Provisional 1000 Assigned (Standalone) # CARE A1+ (SO) # Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of Commercial Paper (CP) issue. The Bank limits to the extent of Rs.100 crore will be kept unutilized throughout the tenure of the instrument. Chaudhary Nursing Homes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 195 Assigned Agarwal Education And Research SocietyLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 126.1 Revised from CARE B ARS Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2827.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ Balwas Reality & Infrastructure Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100.2 Assigned Ltd Chaudhary Nursing Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Chaudhary Nursing Homes Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 5 Assigned CARE A4 Embee Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 144.4 Assigned H. M. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 291 Assigned H. M. Industries LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 20 Assigned A4 Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6000 Revised from CARE BB+ Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 2000 Revised from CARE BB+ Ultra Readymix Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 215.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)