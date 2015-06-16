Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 750 Assigned Issue Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn (Non-fund based) (reduced from 23.53 CR) Cera Sanitaryware Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. CP CARE A1 1500 Assigned Krishna Wax Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102.5 Assigned Micromax Informatics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 18270 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1836 CR) Ribo Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.0.50 crore) Shivalay Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd ST CARE A2 (SO) 314 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 21.10 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 262.3 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 20 CR) Aarti Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 25 CR) Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA 1500 Assigned (NCD) issue Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 310 Revised from (enhanced from 27.25 CR) Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - CARE BBB- 250 Revised from Proposed CARE BB+ (reduced from 30.75 CR) Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 390 Revised from (Non-fund based) CARE BB+ (enhanced from 20.14 CR) Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Revised from (Non-fund based) - CARE BB+ Proposed (reduced from 46 CR) Cera Sanitaryware Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 976.9 Reaffirmed Cera Sanitaryware Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 270 Reaffirmed A1+ Dev Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Equitas Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT NCD issue CARE A 750 Assigned (Proposed) IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. LT NCD CARE A 15000 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs.1,000 crore) Jain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Juhi Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20 CR) Krantiagrani Dr G D Bapu Lad Sahakari LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB- 209.9 Assigned Sakahar Karkhana Ltd Krishna Wax Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.5 Assigned Kuubera Daal & Besan Mills Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Lavanya Pure Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 133.2 Assigned Mayur Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 100 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B / CARE A4 Micromax Informatics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 230 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 14 CR) Ribo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 278.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.24 crore) Shivalay Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd LT CARE BBB+(SO) 600 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 30 CR) Supermint Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 205 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)