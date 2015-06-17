Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
India Pesticides Lt ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Allcargo Logistics ST Bk Fac Non-FB CARE A1+ 110 Reaffirmed
Park Pvt Ltd Limits*
* The ratings mentioned above are NOT standalone ratings of Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt. Ltd.
The rating is based on credit enhancement/proposed credit enhancement (in case of proposed
facilities) in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by
Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ALL) to the lenders of Allcargo Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd. (ICD Dadri)
(ALPPL) for payment of the obligations on the bank facilities limited to the extent of its
percentage of shareholding in the company i.e. 51% and Letter of Comfort (LoC) from Container
Corporation of India Ltd (rated CARE AAA) to the lenders of ALPPL for payment of the
obligations on the bank facilities limited to its percentage of shareholding in the company,
ie, 49%
Flash Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 640 Assigned
Jayshri Weavetech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Essar Vizag Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6740 Assigned
India Pesticides Lt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 183 Assigned
India Pesticides Lt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 391 Reaffirmed
A3+
Ajay Engi-Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 125 Assigned
/CARE A2
Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL* CARE AA 150 Revised from
CARE AA-
Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 50 Revised from
Proposed TL* Provisional CARE AA-
Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 10 Revised from
Proposed FB Provisional CARE AA-
Limits*
Blue Star Infotech Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 150 Reaffirmed
Blue Star Infotech Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed
Flash Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned
Jayshri Weavetech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 131.4 Assigned
L&T Seawoods Ltd NCD issued - - Withdrawal
Libra Autosales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned
North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 1829 Reaffirmed
Sarvottam Poultry Feed Supply Centre LT Bk Fac CARE B 153 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
