Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- India Pesticides Lt ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics ST Bk Fac Non-FB CARE A1+ 110 Reaffirmed Park Pvt Ltd Limits* * The ratings mentioned above are NOT standalone ratings of Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt. Ltd. The rating is based on credit enhancement/proposed credit enhancement (in case of proposed facilities) in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ALL) to the lenders of Allcargo Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd. (ICD Dadri) (ALPPL) for payment of the obligations on the bank facilities limited to the extent of its percentage of shareholding in the company i.e. 51% and Letter of Comfort (LoC) from Container Corporation of India Ltd (rated CARE AAA) to the lenders of ALPPL for payment of the obligations on the bank facilities limited to its percentage of shareholding in the company, ie, 49% Flash Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 640 Assigned Jayshri Weavetech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essar Vizag Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6740 Assigned India Pesticides Lt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 183 Assigned India Pesticides Lt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 391 Reaffirmed A3+ Ajay Engi-Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 125 Assigned /CARE A2 Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL* CARE AA 150 Revised from CARE AA- * The ratings mentioned above are NOT standalone ratings of Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt. Ltd. (ICD Dadri) (ALPPL) for payment of the obligations on the bank facilities limited to the extent of its percentage of shareholding in the company i.e. 51% and Letter of Comfort (LoC) from Container Corporation of India Ltd (rated CARE AAA) to the lenders of ALPPL for payment of the obligations on the bank facilities limited to its percentage of shareholding in the company, ie, 49% Blue Star Infotech Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 150 Reaffirmed Blue Star Infotech Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed Flash Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Jayshri Weavetech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 131.4 Assigned L&T Seawoods Ltd NCD issued - - Withdrawal Libra Autosales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 1829 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Poultry Feed Supply Centre LT Bk Fac CARE B 153 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)