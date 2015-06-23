Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd And ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2327.4 Assigned
Keventer Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 479 Assigned
Oswal Spinning And Weaving Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.8 Assigned
Ras Bearings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 2.5 Assigned
S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+(SO) 500 Assigned
^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing
CorporateGuarantee provided by SPCPL
S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue^ CARE A1+(SO) 600 Assigned
^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate
Guarantee provided by SPCPL
Shiva Industrial Security Agency ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd
(increased from 0.40 CR)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1000 Assigned
Avadh Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned
Dbl Jaora Sailana Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Dbl Mundi Sanawad Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Dbl Sardarpur Badnawar Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Dbl Sitamau Suwasara Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Dbl Uchera Nagod Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Hi-Tech Water Solution Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned
Jaipur Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1545.8 Assigned
Jaipur Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd Long- term CARE A 1700 Assigned
Instrument- NCDs
Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd And LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 54920.6 Revised from
Assigns Short Term Rating based) CARE BBB-
Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2978.5 Revised from
Assigns Short Term Rating (Subordinate CARE BBB-
Debt)
Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd And Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 2900 Assigned
Assigns Short Term Rating CARE A4+
Keventer Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1360.3 Assigned
Keventer Agro Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB-(Is) - Assigned
Lucky Minerals LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 82.5 Assigned
Lucky Minerals LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 17.5 Assigned
CARE A4+
Oswal Spinning And Weaving Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 186 Assigned
Ras Bearings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 167.5 Assigned
Real Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - suspended
Shiva Industrial Security Agency LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135.1 Reaffirmed
(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd
(increased from 9.28 CR)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)