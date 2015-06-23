Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd And ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2327.4 Assigned Keventer Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 479 Assigned Oswal Spinning And Weaving Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.8 Assigned Ras Bearings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 2.5 Assigned S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+(SO) 500 Assigned ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing CorporateGuarantee provided by SPCPL S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue^ CARE A1+(SO) 600 Assigned ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by SPCPL Shiva Industrial Security Agency ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd (increased from 0.40 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1000 Assigned Avadh Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Dbl Jaora Sailana Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dbl Mundi Sanawad Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dbl Sardarpur Badnawar Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dbl Sitamau Suwasara Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dbl Uchera Nagod Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Hi-Tech Water Solution Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Jaipur Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1545.8 Assigned Jaipur Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd Long- term CARE A 1700 Assigned Instrument- NCDs Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd And LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 54920.6 Revised from Assigns Short Term Rating based) CARE BBB- Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2978.5 Revised from Assigns Short Term Rating (Subordinate CARE BBB- Debt) Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd And Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 2900 Assigned Assigns Short Term Rating CARE A4+ Keventer Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1360.3 Assigned Keventer Agro Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB-(Is) - Assigned Lucky Minerals LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 82.5 Assigned Lucky Minerals LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 17.5 Assigned CARE A4+ Oswal Spinning And Weaving Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 186 Assigned Ras Bearings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 167.5 Assigned Real Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - suspended Shiva Industrial Security Agency LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135.1 Reaffirmed (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd (increased from 9.28 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)