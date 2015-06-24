Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3290.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 800 Cr) Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd CP* - - Withdrawn * The rating is withdrawn at request of the company since it has not raised any amount against the aforementioned CP issue and there is no outstanding under Choudhary Brothers (Sri Ganganagar) ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Assigned Jagdamba Liquified Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 22.5 Upgraded from CARE A4 Jayshri Weavetech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Jimmy Mode International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 76 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87805.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4887.51 Cr) Choudhary Brothers (Sri Ganganagar) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Assigned Choudhary Brothers (Sri Ganganagar) LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Assigned A4+ City View Bangalore Properties Pvt LtdBk facility - - Withdrawn Jagdamba Liquified Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 171.4 Upgraded from CARE BB Jay Laxmi Polyplast LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.2 Assigned Jayshri Weavetech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 181.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 13.14 Cr) Jimmy Mode International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9 Assigned Kalanikethan Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 624.1 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs 66.12 Cr) Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments- - - Withdrawn DDCD I (B)* *Deep Discount Convertible Debenture Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments- - - Withdrawn DDCD I (B)* *Deep Discount Convertible Debenture Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 4767.4 Reaffirmed Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 7111.2 Reaffirmed Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE D 1000 Reaffirmed NCD I Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE D 2500 Revised from NCD IV CARE C Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE D 1170 Revised from NCD V CARE C Ripuraj Agro Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 191.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 17.11 Cr) West Gujarat Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)