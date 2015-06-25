Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bardhaman Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.7 Assigned Enhanced Limits CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.500 crore) Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 300 CR) Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Seedworks India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Placed on credit watch Seedworks International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 200 Placed on credit watch Urvesh Psyllium Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23.4 Assigned Vardhaman Technology Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bardhaman Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 82.8 Assigned Daksha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 99 Assigned Enhanced Limits LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 21500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1100 crore) Enhanced Limits NCD CARE AA+ 49500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2250 crore) Enhanced Limits Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100 crore Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3780 Reaffirmed Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 500 Assigned CARE A3 Malabar Institute Of Medical Sciences LT Bk Fac CARE A- 393.2 Assigned Ltd Sanjiv Prakashan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 198.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 403.00 CR) Seedworks India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Placed on credit watch Seedworks International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 250 Placed on credit watch Shreem Spa And Resorts Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Urvesh Psyllium Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 95 Assigned CARE A4 Vardhaman Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 44.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)