Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HDB Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Jaypee Sports International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3240.4 Revised from CARE A3 Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 25 Assigned Sara Spintex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned SBS Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 116 Assigned Shivagrico Implements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari ST Bk Fac CARE A4 297.5 Assigned Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd. Proposed CP CARE A1 250 Assigned Programme* *within sanctioned fund-based working capital limits/drawing power. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A 750 Assigned Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd NCDs -II (NCD-II) CARE BBB+ 670 Assigned Gramco Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 134 Assigned Hari Om Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.11 crore ) HDB Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 125000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.11,000 crore HDB Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AAA 130000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.8,000 crore HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Jain Ispat LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9855.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4856.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Instruments CARE BB 1000 Revised from (Compulsorily CARE BBB- Convertible Debentures)# # CCDs are subordinated to senior debt with reference to annual debt service obligations Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 134.6 Assigned Sara Spintex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 484.8 Assigned SBS Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Assigned Shivagrico Implements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65.4 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE B 1854.2 Assigned Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Symphony Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 77.7 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs 65.8 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.