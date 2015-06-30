US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cubatic Shimul Ventures Pvt. Ltd Project Aloha Bengaluru - Assigned 5-Star Minar Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Timco Steel Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anchor Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Calyx Estate LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Fonroche Rajhans Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 410 Assigned Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1290 Assigned Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 2044.3 Assigned IMLRT December 2013 B Series A1 PTCs CARE A+ (SO) - Withdrawn Meja Urja Nigam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 77747.7 Reaffirmed Minar Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned New Lakshmi Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10 crore) STFCL Sansar Trust Sep 2012-IV Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) - Withdrawn STFCL Sansar Trust Sep 2012-IV Series A2 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) - Withdrawn STFCL Sansar Trust Sep 2012-IV Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn Facility Equivalent Timco Steel Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92 Assigned V.R. Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)