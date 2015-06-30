Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cubatic Shimul Ventures Pvt. Ltd Project Aloha Bengaluru - Assigned 5-Star Minar Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Timco Steel Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anchor Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Calyx Estate LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Fonroche Rajhans Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 410 Assigned Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1290 Assigned Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 2044.3 Assigned IMLRT December 2013 B Series A1 PTCs CARE A+ (SO) - Withdrawn Meja Urja Nigam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 77747.7 Reaffirmed Minar Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned New Lakshmi Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10 crore) STFCL Sansar Trust Sep 2012-IV Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) - Withdrawn STFCL Sansar Trust Sep 2012-IV Series A2 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) - Withdrawn STFCL Sansar Trust Sep 2012-IV Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn Facility Equivalent Timco Steel Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92 Assigned V.R. Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)