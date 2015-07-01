Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 52.5 Assigned Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd ST DEBT - - Withdrawn Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac -Non FB CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Fac Ctx Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 215 Assigned Everest Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Geetanjali University ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Revised from CARE A4+ Joys Steel Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Lipi Data Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1650 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.145 crore) Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansal Properties And Infrastructure LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B(SO)* 725 Assigned Ltd * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism (including operation of escrow account) Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3886.4 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 230.02 CR) Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD (Series I & II)CARE BBB+ 440.5 Revised from CARE BBB Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BBB+ 59.5 Revised from CARE BBB Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BBB+ 440.5 Assigned Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 80 Assigned Bharat Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE B 51.7 Assigned Choudhary And Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB Fac CARE AAA 750 Reaffirmed Ctx Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 185 Assigned Eskay Elevator (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55.5 Assigned Everest Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.2 Assigned Fairdeal Multifilament Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.9 Assigned Fairdeal Multifilament Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 42.6 Assigned CARE A4 Firefly Batteries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 87 Assigned CARE A4 Future Retail Ltd LT NCD CARE AA- 15000 Assigned Geetanjali University LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 333.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Jai Raj Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Joys Steel Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Assigned Knack Packaging Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 133 Assigned Knack Packaging Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 42 Assigned A4+ Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB (Enhanced from Rs.24 crore) Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 400 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB / CARE A2 (Enhanced from Rs.10 crore) N. Y. Hospitalities And Holdings Pvt NCD - - Withdrawn Ltd Pascos LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Rajasthan Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring Road Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 2111.1 Reaffirmed Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned /CARE A3 Signature Automobiiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115.3 Revised from CARE B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.