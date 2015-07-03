Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Aparna Housing And Construction Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Diganta Mudrana Limtied ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.3 Assigned H. B. Ravikumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd Grading of CCt 2 - Assigned construction contractor Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3950 Assigned Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A3+ 800 Assigned CP)@ @ carved out of working capital limits Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd Non-Convertible CARE A3+ 435 Assigned Cumulative Redeemable Preference Share PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Shri Bihariji Cold Rollers Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 140 Revised from CARE A4 Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 70 Assigned CARE A4 Suraksha Realty Ltd. Proposed CP issue CARE A1+(SO) 2090 Assigned ** backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd (LIFPL). The Bank Facilities Of Sukhras MachineST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD CARE AAA(FD) 60000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Aparna Housing And Construction Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 164.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 9.98 crore) B.K. Anand Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Dbl Silwani Sultanganj Tollways Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 930 Assigned Diganta Mudrana Limtied LT Bk Fac CARE B 38.2 Assigned G R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 127.14 Revised from CARE A G R Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 7000 Revised from CARE A1 CARE A / CARE A1 Goldbricks Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1750 Assigned H. B. Ravikumar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 213391 Revised from CARE BBB- Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Zero coupon CARE BB 2451.3 Revised from Non-Convertible CARE BBB- Debenture - II MBE COAL & MINERAL TECHNOLOGY LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 200 Placed on INDIA PRIVATE LTD credit watch MBE COAL & MINERAL TECHNOLOGY LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 200 Placed on INDIA PRIVATE LTD /CARE A3+(SO) credit watch Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 41645.8 Assigned Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed CARE BBB- 565 Assigned Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Share Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 2200 Assigned A3+ Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 416.9 Assigned *Based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. (MBEL) Navarathinam Spinners LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.6 Assigned Pnb Housing Finance Ltd LT bonds - - Withdrawn* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long term bond issue (ISIN: INE572E09122) of PNB Housing Finance Limited with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT bonds CARE AAA 36750 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT bonds CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Subordinated Debt PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT bonds CARE AAA 40000 Assigned PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT CARE AAA 5000 Assigned bonds-Subordinated Debt PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 25000 Assigned Sanghavi Exports International Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 5445 Revised from CARE BBB Shree Ganesh Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.2 Assigned Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 14.2 Assigned Shri Bihariji Cold Rollers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 637.2 Revised from CARE B Srivalli Shipping And Transport Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 679.2 Assigned Ltd The Bank Facilities Of Sukhras MachineLT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. CARE B+ Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 687.5 Revised from CARE C (enhanced from Rs.48 crore) Vishal Conduit Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / 50 Assigned CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)