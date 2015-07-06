Jul 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Rotomac Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Assigned Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3200 Revised from CARE A1 Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 750 Revised from CARE A1 *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Pharma Ltd LT-TL CARE AA 421.8 Revised from CARE AA- Ajanta Pharma Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/ 750 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE AA- /Reaffirmed Azure Power India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1601 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 150 Cr) Azure Power India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 5250 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ DBL Jaora Sailana Tollways Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1210 Assigned DBL Sitamau Suwasara Tollways Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 480 Assigned DBL Uchera Nagod Tollways Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 915 Assigned Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Suspension Revoked and Reaffirmed (increased from 13 Cr) Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 337.5 Suspension /CARE A3 Revoked and Reaffirmed (increased from 26.25 Cr) Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE A+ 5000 Assigned Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE A+ 2000 Assigned Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Metro Agro Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Assigned Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 40 Assigned CARE A3 Rice Tech Agro Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Santosh Pulse Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Sanvira Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1980 Assigned Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5008.4 Revised from CARE A Stella Udyog LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 70 Assigned CARE A4 Vanshika Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Vanshika Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 90 Assigned CARE A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)