Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hng Float Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Revised from CARE A3+ International Leather Goods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned R. S. Software (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Saify Interiors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 408 Assigned Au Financiers Pvt Ltd Assignee Payouts - - Withdrawn Au Financiers Pvt Ltd Second Loss - - Withdrawn Facility Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ / 1550 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Hng Float Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3510.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Hng Float Glass Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 750 Revised from CARE A2 CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ Ikf Finance Ltd Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn International Leather Goods LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.4 Reaffirmed Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 40 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Originated By Indiabulls Housing Assignee Payouts - - Withdrawn Finance Ltd. Parishi Diamond LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 790 Assigned CARE A3 R. S. Software (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 245 Reaffirmed Shitla Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Spark Green Energy Satara Ltd LT Bk Fac - Term CARE BB- 1280 Assigned Loan Super Laxmi Yarntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 57 Assigned Thermotech Engineering (Pune) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Thermotech Engineering (Pune) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 50 Assigned CARE A3+ Ujjivan Financial Servicers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 30000 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Servicers Pvt Ltd NCD IV CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Servicers Pvt Ltd NCD V CARE A 400 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Servicers Pvt Ltd NCD VI CARE A 600 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Servicers Pvt Ltd NCD VII CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Servicers Pvt Ltd NCD VIII CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Xpert Ceramics LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A445 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.