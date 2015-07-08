Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba River Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 13100 Revised from CARE A1 (enhanced from 656) Amba River Coke Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 2400 Revised from CARE A1 (Reduced from Rs.275 crore) *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Gna Axles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4.5 Assigned Indona Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Polymer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 29 Suspension Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed Sanghavi Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4+ 10 Revised from -Fund Based) CARE A3 Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Sterling Cast And Forge ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned The Jaipur Central Co-Operative Bank Series A PTCs CARE A4+ (SO) 366.8 Assigned Ltd Venus Album Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba River Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 16700 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 1,800) Ariston Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB- Ariston Tiles Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 30 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Bonnie Foi Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 248.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.52 Cr) Girija Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.8 Assigned Gna Axles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 13 Assigned Indona Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 36.9 Assigned Indona Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 45 Assigned Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.17.00 crore) Lotus Infrarealty Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 250 Suspension Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Sahajanand Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 58.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.15 Cr) Sanghavi Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 890 Revised from Based) CARE BBB- Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 325.2 Revised from CARE B+ (Enhanced from 27.50 Cr) Siddhi Vinayak Polymer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70.4 Suspension Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed Sterling Cast And Forge LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 33.5 Assigned Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 500 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (BG) CARE AAA /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A1+ Venus Album Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)