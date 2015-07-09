Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asahi India Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 330 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 290 CR) Cargo Motors Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 775 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 7500 Revised from CARE A4 Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3.5 Revised from CARE A2 Salet Sea Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.5 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur CD CARE A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Om Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 250 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Home Finance Company Ltd FD* CARE AAA (FD) 20000 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A)). Icici Home Finance Company Ltd FD* CARE AAA (FD) 600 Reaffirmed (SO) * backed by Letter of comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A)). LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asahi India Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8289.1 Revised from CARE BBB- (Enhanced from 624.27 CR) Asahi India Glass Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1100 Revised from A3 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (Enhanced from 80 CR) Cargo Motors Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 7500 Assigned Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 81144.4 Revised from CARE B Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 5500 Revised from CARE B / CARE A4 Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. LT Bond Issues CARE A+(SO) 5439.8@ Reaffirmed @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Gujarat Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Senior Bonds* CARE AAA 72000 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A)). Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Bonds*CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A)). Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Senior Bonds* CARE AAA (SO) 9790 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A)). Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Bonds*CARE AAA (SO) 2580 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A)). Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 198 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.70 CR) Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 125 Revised from /CARE A2+ CARE BBB+/CARE A2 Jagdambey Hydro Projects LT Bk Fac# CARE A-(SO) 400 Assigned #Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Zaveri and Company Private Limited (ZCPL) Knack Packaging Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 133 Reaffirmed Knack Packaging Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4+ Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesProposed NCD issue CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Ltd. Sagar Samrat Sea Foods LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 86 Revised from A4 CARE BB- Salet Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4236 Reaffirmed Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. LT Bond Issues CARE A+(SO) 3973@ Reaffirmed @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Gujarat Sm Jdb Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 506.4 Reaffirmed Sps Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 252.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15 CR) State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Upper Tier-II BondsCARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Tajshree Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 87.5 Assigned Tajshree Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180.5 Assigned West Bengal Hosiery Park InfrastructurLT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)