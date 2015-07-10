Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idea Celllar Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Indo Amines Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A3+ 240 Assigned Jocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed K.C.P Sugar And Industries Corp ST Bk Fac CARE A1 55 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 4.50 Cr) Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Steel Exchange India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3470 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 340 Cr) Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 140 Revised from CARE A3 Videocon Industries Ltd ST FB Bk Fac CARE A1 20000 Reaffirmed Vinati Organics Ltd ST Bk limits CARE A1 621.3 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jocil Ltd Fixed Public CARE A1(FD) 200 Reaffirmed Deposit K.C.P Sugar And Industries Corp Fixed Deposit CARE A-(FD) 760 Revised from Ltd Programme CARE A(FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avadh Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 4500 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd Provisional LT Bk CARE AA+ (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Fac Avanse Financial Services Ltd Provisional NCD CARE AA+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Brindavan Hydropower Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CARE BBB 1200 Assigned Fac- TL Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 500 Assigned Faery Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA- (SO) 2200 Placed on Credit Watch *backed by an unconditional and irrevocable revolving Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+) for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent an amount equaling to amount payable towards one quarter interest and one quarter principal for immediately succeeding quarter throughout the tenure of the facility Faery Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE AA- (SO) 2650 Placed on Credit Watch ^to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable revolving DSRA guarantee from SPCPL for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent to an amount equaling to amount payable towards one quarter interest and one quarter principal for immediately succeeding quarter throughout the tenure of the facility. As on June 30, 2014, there is a Term loan of Rs. 250 crore from IndusInd Bank Ltd. for construction of Tower B and a Term loan of Rs. 219.93 crore from Axis Bank Ltd. for construction of Tower C which are to be refinanced by way of abovementioned proposed Lease Rental Discounted (LRD) facilities and hence covered under overall quantum rated by CARE Food Inn LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.2 Assigned Hdb Financial Services Ltd Series A PTC CARE AA (SO) 7770.5 Assigned Idea Celllar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA + 23628.3 Revised from CARE AA Idea Celllar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA + 146450 Reclass from ST to LT Idea Celllar Ltd NCD issue CARE AA + 10000 Revised from CARE AA Indira Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 7916.3 Reaffirmed Indo Amines Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB Fac CARE BBB 360 Assigned Jocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed Jodhpur Pali Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 3000 Revised from CARE A (SO) K.C.P Sugar And Industries Corp LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1156.8 Revised from Ltd CARE A (enhanced from Rs 57 Cr) Maruti Infracon Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 70 Assigned Maruti Infracon Company LT/ST Non-fund CARE BBB /CARE 110 Assigned based Bk Fac A3+ Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 58600.6 Revised from CARE B+ Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4500 Revised from CARE A4 Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd NCDs-I CARE D 3000 Revised from CARE B+ Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd NCDs-II CARE D 5000 Revised from CARE B+ Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd NCDs-III CARE D 2500 Revised from CARE B+ Ncc Infraspace Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Ncc Infraspace Pvt Ltd LT/ST Non-fund CARE BBB /CARE 200 Assigned based Bk Fac A3+ Orange Mamatkheda Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5371.7 Revised from CARE BBB- P.D.Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 287.1 Revised from CARE BBB P.D.Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 550 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.40.00 crore) Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD IV - - Withdrawn Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD I CARE D 1500 Revised from CARE BB Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD III CARE D 3000 Revised from CARE BB Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Assigned Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 117.8 Revised from CARE BB- Steel Exchange India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6350.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 448.94 Cr) Tata Steel Ltd. Perpetual Bond CARE AA 22750 Reaffirmed Issue Tata Steel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 228000 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 61510 Reaffirmed Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A (SO) 4742.1 Revised from CARE A- (SO) (reduced from 485) @ backed by sponsor/promoter undertaking as per Common Loan Agreement Varun Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Assigned Varun Construction Company LT/ST Non-fund CARE BBB / 130 Assigned based Bk Fac care A3+ Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 602.1 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 64.88 Cr) Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk limits CARE BBB+/ 800.7 Revised from Care A3+ CARE A3 Videocon Industries Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE A 227773.9Reaffirmed (reduced from 23,047.71 Cr) Videocon Industries Ltd LT Non-fund based CARE A 170501.9Reaffirmed Bk Fac (enhanced from 16,779.87 Cr) Videocon Industries Ltd LT/ST Non-fund CARE A/CARE A1 11900 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac Vinati Organics Ltd LT Bk limits CARE A+ 635.7 Revised from CARE A Vinati Organics Ltd LT/ ST Bk limits CARE A+ 400 Revised from CARE A Vinayak Hatcheries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 