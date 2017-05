Jul 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned IFGL Exports Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 20 Reaffirmed IFGL Refractories Ltd. ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed CP)* IFGL Refractories Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 130 Reaffirmed MEC Shot Blasting Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Nitin Spinners Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7 Cr) Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/ CD program CARE A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed India Technovinyl Polymers India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 26.8 Revised from CARE A3 Vardhman Udhyog ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Vijaya Bank CD Program CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Vitrag Foam Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 91.8 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.63 Cr) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank Of Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) 30000 Reaffirmed India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 3500 Reaffirmed Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 8328.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 232.24 Cr) Bhilwara Rajsamand Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2764 Revised from CARE BBB- Bidar Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 760 Assigned Hi-Tech Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed IFGL Exports Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 330 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 35.93 Cr) IFGL Refractories Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 18.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.00 Cr) IFGL Refractories Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 600 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (enhanced from Rs. 55.00 Cr) IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 51.5 Assigned KMS Coach Builders Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.3 Assigned Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 350 Assigned CARE A3 MEC Shot Blasting Equipments Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 55 Assigned CARE A4 Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.4 crore) Moon Diamond LT Bk Fac -Working CARE BBB- 300 Assigned capital CC limit Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd LT fund - based Bk CARE BBB- 13041.4 Reaffirmed Fac (reduced from Rs. 1318.65 Cr) Nitin Spinners Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3242.8 Reaffirmed Nitin Spinners Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 1950 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Raghuvir Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 240 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 20000 Revised from CARE AA RGVN (NE) Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1250.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 143.71 Cr) RGVN (NE) Microfinance Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE BBB+ 332.6 Assigned (Series I) RGVN (NE) Microfinance Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE BBB+ 160 Assigned (Series II) Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5 Cr) Shiksha Bharti Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned Shreenathji Udaipur Tollway Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 8400 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured bonds CARE AAA 186866 Reaffirmed India Small Industries Development Bank Of RIDF Deposits CARE AAA 240000 0Reaffirmed India Tamilnadu State Transport Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned (Coimbatore) Ltd Technovinyl Polymers India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1400 Revised from CARE BBB Underwater Services Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Assigned (Fund based) Vardhman Udhyog LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.9 Assigned Vijaya Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) Vijaya Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series II) Vijaya Bank Tier I Bonds Basel CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed III compliant Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IV) Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series V) Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series VI) Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series VII) Vijaya Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed (Basel III) (series VIII) Vijaya Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Basel III compliant Vijaya Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Basel III compliant Vitrag Foam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.5 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 3.35 Cr) Yes Bank Ltd Tier II Bond issue CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned (Basel III) Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)