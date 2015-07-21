Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avg Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Assigned
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned
Captain Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Revised from
CARE A4
Captain Polyplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Revised from
CARE A4+
Icici Bank Ltd CDs CARE A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed
Jmc Projects (India) Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.125.00 crore) * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the
company
North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned
Oberoi Realty Ltd Proposed ST CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Premier Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned
Recliners India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Assigned
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 606.8 Assigned
Arvind Lifestyles Brands Ltd Proposed CARE A+ (SO)@ 750 Assigned
Non-Convertible
Debenture (NCD)
issue
@ The above rating is based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional,
irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limit.
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Icici Bank Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Astonfield Solar (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LT FBL CARE BBB 877.3 Assigned
Avg Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Assigned
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.8 Assigned
Captain Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 58.1 Revised from
CARE BB-
Captain Polyplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190.7 Revised from
CARE BB+
(reduced from 21.80 CR)
Chanchal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 498.4 Revised from
CARE B+
Chottanikarai Amman Road Transport LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.5 Assigned
Chottanikarai Amman Road Transport Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 46.5 Assigned
CARE A4
Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 747.3 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(reduced from 79.37 CR)
Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50.8 Revised from
/CARE A3+ CARE BBB- /
CARE A3
Icici Bank Ltd Upper Tier II - 40000 Withdrawn
Bonds*
*rating assigned to the Upper Tier II Bonds is withdrawn with immediate effect, since nothing
has been raised against the rated instruments.
Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II - 360 Withdrawn
Bonds (erstwhile
Bk of Rajasthan)^
^rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds of erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan is withdrawn with
immediate effect as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said instrument and there is
no amount outstanding under the issue.
Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 200000 Reaffirmed
Redeemable LT Bonds
Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 203870 Reaffirmed
Icici Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 97500 Reaffirmed
Icici Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 13010 Reaffirmed
Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 1460 Reaffirmed
Redeemable Bonds
Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 13710 Reaffirmed
Redeemable Bonds
(erstwhile ICICI Ltd.)
Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AAA 2118 Reaffirmed
Bonds (erstwhile
Bk of Rajasthan)
Icici Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AAA 611 Reaffirmed
Bonds (erstwhile
Bk of Rajasthan)
Incline Realty Pvt Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+(SO) 5250 Reaffirmed
Ivy Healthcare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 379.6 Assigned
Jmp Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 248.4 Assigned
North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48 Assigned
Oasis Realty Bk facility - LT CARE AA+ (SO)* 6000 Reaffirmed
loans
Oasis Realty Bk Facility - LT CARE AA+ (SO)* 1500 Reaffirmed
overdraft /CARE A1+ (SO)*
facility/TL/Bk
Facility - ST LC
Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd Peerless Liquid CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd Peerless Flexible CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Income Fund
Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd Peerless Ultra ST CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Premier Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned
Premier Enterprises Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 30 Assigned
A4
Recliners India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 104.5 Assigned
Recliners India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned
/CARE A3
Ruchira Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 765.4 Reaffirmed
Ruchira Papers Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Shaktigarh Textile & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned
Sintex Industries Ltd NCD - 3500 Withdrawn
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 553.2 Assigned
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 120 Assigned
CARE A2+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)