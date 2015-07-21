Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avg Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Assigned Cadchem Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Captain Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Revised from CARE A4 Captain Polyplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Revised from CARE A4+ Icici Bank Ltd CDs CARE A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Jmc Projects (India) Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.125.00 crore) * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Oberoi Realty Ltd Proposed ST CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Premier Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Recliners India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Assigned Sound Castings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 606.8 Assigned Arvind Lifestyles Brands Ltd Proposed CARE A+ (SO)@ 750 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue @ The above rating is based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limit. MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Bank Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astonfield Solar (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LT FBL CARE BBB 877.3 Assigned Avg Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Assigned Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Cadchem Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.8 Assigned Captain Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 58.1 Revised from CARE BB- Captain Polyplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190.7 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 21.80 CR) Chanchal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 498.4 Revised from CARE B+ Chottanikarai Amman Road Transport LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.5 Assigned Chottanikarai Amman Road Transport Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 46.5 Assigned CARE A4 Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 747.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 79.37 CR) Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50.8 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Icici Bank Ltd Upper Tier II - 40000 Withdrawn Bonds* *rating assigned to the Upper Tier II Bonds is withdrawn with immediate effect, since nothing has been raised against the rated instruments. Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II - 360 Withdrawn Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan)^ ^rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds of erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan is withdrawn with immediate effect as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said instrument and there is no amount outstanding under the issue. Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 200000 Reaffirmed Redeemable LT Bonds Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 203870 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 97500 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 13010 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 1460 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 13710 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (erstwhile ICICI Ltd.) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AAA 2118 Reaffirmed Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) Icici Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AAA 611 Reaffirmed Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) Incline Realty Pvt Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+(SO) 5250 Reaffirmed Ivy Healthcare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 379.6 Assigned Jmp Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 248.4 Assigned North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48 Assigned Oasis Realty Bk facility - LT CARE AA+ (SO)* 6000 Reaffirmed loans Oasis Realty Bk Facility - LT CARE AA+ (SO)* 1500 Reaffirmed overdraft /CARE A1+ (SO)* facility/TL/Bk Facility - ST LC Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd Peerless Liquid CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd Peerless Flexible CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Income Fund Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd Peerless Ultra ST CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Premier Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Premier Enterprises Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 30 Assigned A4 Recliners India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 104.5 Assigned Recliners India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned /CARE A3 Ruchira Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 765.4 Reaffirmed Ruchira Papers Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Shaktigarh Textile & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Sintex Industries Ltd NCD - 3500 Withdrawn Sound Castings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 553.2 Assigned Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 120 Assigned CARE A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)