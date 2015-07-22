Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Finechem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 15 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.0.50 crore) Ashoka Oil Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Deposit Issues Of Syndicate Bank CDs CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Unipearl Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.5 Assigned Adi Finechem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 520.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50.09 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashoka Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed B&A Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 461.9 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 46.39 CR) Bee And Bee Investments LT Bk Fac CARE B 97.5 Assigned Corporation Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 28500 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 7375 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Deposit Issues Of Syndicate Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA 8197 Reaffirmed Bonds Deposit Issues Of Syndicate Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 7730 Reaffirmed Deposit Issues Of Syndicate Bank Basel III Tier II CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Deposit Issues Of Syndicate Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Hetero Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3839.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 325.31 CR) Hetero Drugs Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 3200 Reaffirmed A2+ Mittal Clothing Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 205.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.77 CR) N.M. Rubbers LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned N.R Footwear Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 66.3 Assigned Nilachal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.7 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AAA 37860 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdNCD CARE AAA 13592 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdNCD CARE AAA 15000 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdNCD CARE AAA 20000 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdNCD CARE AAA 25000 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdNCD CARE AAA 22000 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdNCD CARE AAA 35000 Assigned Ozone Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CARE BB- 1070 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture Issue Saffron Jari Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53.3 Assigned Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT instr-PS CARE BBB 60 Reaffirmed Redeemable Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT instr-Deb-NCD CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT instr-Deb-NCD CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT instr-Deb-NCD CARE BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT instr-Deb-NCD CARE BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT instr-Deb-NCD CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT instr- Sub Deb- CARE BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed NCD Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT instr- CARE BBB+ 515 Reaffirmed Debentures- NCD Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB+ 13000 Reaffirmed Unipearl Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.