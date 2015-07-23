Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.5 Assigned Family Credit Ltd CP CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,800 crore) S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Revised from Vistacore Infraprojects ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn CARE D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1296 Assigned Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 468 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.80 CR) Dignity Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6750 Assigned Earthen Treasures Natural Resources LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Edac Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 225.1 Assigned Firefly Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 230 Reaffirmed Firefly Batteries Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 87 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Hdb Financial Services Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) 7770.5 Assigned Kosmo Plastic Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Assigned Maheshwar Multitrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Micro Melt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 76.8 Assigned Ostro Jaisalmer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2570 Assigned S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2178.4 Revised from CARE D Sahana Jewellery Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Shree Birdev Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Shreeram Jayaram Syndicate Jewellers Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Proposed CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture issue Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Proposed CARE AA+ 40 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture issue Spl Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 129.5 Assigned Steel Konnect (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vistacore Infraprojects LT Bk Fac CARE BB 382.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)