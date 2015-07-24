Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Suspension Revoked & Reaffirmed Astra Lighting Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.4 Assigned Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 780 Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) % 70 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 2300 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.330 crore Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 13000 Revised from CARE A4 Sai Jyoti Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Sri Raja Vinayagar Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Sunil Hi Tech Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1575 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 311.9 Suspension revoked & revised from CARE BB- Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Arulmigu Karpaga Vinayaga Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.6 Assigned Trust Astra Lighting Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 107.3 Assigned East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB+ 2004.4 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs141.41 crore Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- % 7298.6 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 3220 A1+ % Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO)% 436.5 Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO)% 40 /CARE A1+(SO) IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 13570 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.1,257 crore IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 6200 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 191680.7Revised from CARE BB Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 48120 Revised from CARE BB/CARE A4 Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NCDs CARE D 40233.3 Revised from (aggregate) IV, V, CARE BB VIII, X, XI, XII, XIII Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable - - Withdrawn Bonds (Series XII Tranche III) Magma Fincorp Ltd Redeemable - - Withdrawn Preference Share (Series II Tranche I) Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 200 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- % 621 Rajkamal Electric Press LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.1 Assigned Sai Jyoti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50.2 Assigned Smt. Tarawanti Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 123.6 Assigned Sri Raja Vinayagar Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 240.7 Assigned Sunil Hi Tech Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2250 Revised from CARE BBB+ Sunil Hi Tech Engineers Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 5775 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2+ Union Kbc Mutual Fund UNION KBC CAPITAL CARE AAAmfs Assigned PROTECTION ORIENTED FUND SERIES 7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)