Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cross Country Apparels ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45.5 Assigned Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 47.5 Assigned Naresh Singhal & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Precision Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 65 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.50 crore) Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Shri Maa Marketing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 53.5 Assigned Vishnu Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1143.5 Revised from CARE A4+ (reduced from 115.00 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denims And Exports Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Cross Country Apparels LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 119.2 Assigned Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1712.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 200 CR) Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 8547.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 951.7 CR) Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100 CR) Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT NCD issue - I CARE A 600 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT NCD issue - II CARE A 350 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT NCD issue - III CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT NCD issue - IV CARE A 750 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Sub-ordinated debt CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed issue-I Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 166.6 Assigned Hans Ispat Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Haragouri Himghar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 96.1 Assigned Naresh Singhal & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Reaffirmed Pelican Realty Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 107.2 Assigned Precision Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 860 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.82.50 crore) Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Shree Siddhi Vinayak Creations Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Reaffirmed Shri Maa Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 71.5 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.STFCL Direct CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawal Assignment Mar' 12 - II,Assignee Payouts Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.STFCL Direct CARE BBB(SO) - Withdrawal Assignment Mar' 12 - II,Second Loss Facility Sunil Hitech Solar (Dhule) Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac$ CARE 200 Assigned A(SO)/CARE A1(So) $ backed by letter of comfort from PTC India Financial Services Limited. Sunil Hitech Solar (Dhule) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 284.8 Assigned @ backed by corporate guarantee provided by Sunil Hi Tech Engineers Limited. Thoppil Contractors (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Universal Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO)* 288.3 Assigned *backed by credit enhancement in the form of a structured payment mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd through Uttar Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation Ltd. (UPSWC) Vishnu Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1568.2 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 159.95 cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)