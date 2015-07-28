Jul 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indesys Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 45 Assigned Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.9 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 365 Cr) Raymond Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Rushil Decor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 330 Revised from CARE A3 Sapcon Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Suspension revoked and revised from CARE A4 Sriam Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 125 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from 6.50 Cr) Swastik Tungsten Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Vaibhav Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 800 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 338.6 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 36 Cr) Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3000 Assigned Fusion Microfinance P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) Fusion Microfinance P Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 100 Revised from CARE BBB- Gujarat Gas Ltd. (Erstwhile Gspc NCD (NCD) Issue# CARE AA+ (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Distribution Networks Ltd.) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Indesys Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 41 Assigned Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II - - Withdrawn Bonds (Series VII) Indian Overseas Bank Basel III CARE A 10000 Revised from Compliant Tier I CARE A+ Perpetual Bonds Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA- 2000 Revised from Bonds (Series VIII) CARE AA Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA- 3000 Revised from Bonds (Series X) CARE AA Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahabir Construction Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 14.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.76 Cr) Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 49.5 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from 5.55 Cr) Raymond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 12750 Revised from CARE AA- (reduced from 1,300 Cr) Raymond Ltd NCDs CARE AA 3650 Revised from CARE AA- Rushil Decor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1017.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Sapcon Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Shrachi Burdwan Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 460 Assigned Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 430 Suspension revoked and revised from CARE BB Sita Maa Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Sriam Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 465.2 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 22.30 Cr) Swastik Tungsten Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Swipe Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned United Polyfab (Unit-Ii) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vaibhav Global Ltd LT Bk Fac * - - Withdrawn * The long term rating of CARE BBB assigned to the long term facility has been withdrawn since the facility has been fully repaid Vedant Starch Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 113.3 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 10.10 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)