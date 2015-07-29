Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atishay Infotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Revised from CARE A3 Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Ecoren Renewables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Infiniti Retail Ltd CP* CARE A1 1000 Assigned *CP is carved out from existing working capital facilities Ligare Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Maa Ganga Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.2 Assigned Magnum Steels ST Bk Fac CARE A4 700 Assigned Nash Fashion (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Radix Electrosystems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 60 Assigned A4 Accord Mediplus Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 737 Assigned Arl Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 267.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 31.11 CR) Arl Infratech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 140 Revised from CARE A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Atishay Infotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 15.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Cardinal Energy And Infrastructure PvtLT Bk Fac - Lease CARE BB+ 855.5 Assigned Ltd Rental Discounting (LRD) Cardinal Energy And Infrastructure PvtLT Bk Fac- TL@ CARE BB+(SO) 1850 Assigned Ltd @ The facility is guaranteed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Swan Energy Limited (SEL) Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.3 Assigned Ecoren Renewables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.3 Assigned Geecee Ventures Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Infiniti Retail Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Infiniti Retail Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 800 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Infiniti Retail Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 450 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A(SO) 1000 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd (RHC) Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE A(SO) 550 Assigned #backed by put option with banker provided by RHC Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac % CARE A-(SO) 344.4 Assigned %backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac & CARE A-(SO) 333.3 Assigned &backed by unconditional & irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd & Shivi Holdings Pvt Ltd Maa Ganga Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48 Assigned Magnum Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB 430 Assigned Mantra Island Homes Chimbli Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Nash Fashion (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 155 Assigned CARE A4 Pioneer Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 246.3 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 26.62 CR) Radix Electrosystems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 30 Assigned Rajvee Resorts And Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sheela Agro Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tikamsa Dulichand Natural Fibers Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vardhman Fashion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 118 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)