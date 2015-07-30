Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+ 200 Assigned Captain Polyplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 265 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 Cr) Global Agro Corp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Housing And Urban Development ST Debt/CP CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Indo Shell Mould Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Revised from CARE A4+ Sab Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Shivganga Cotton ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. ST Bk Fac* CARE A2+ 30 Assigned *carved out of working capital limits Surya Agro Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Tanla Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 200 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing And Urban Development Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 30000 Revised from Corporation Ltd Programme CARE AA+ (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Captain Polyplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190.7 Reaffirmed Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (14-15) * - 67500 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd (including sub-limit of Rs. 2,000 cr as subordinated debt) * Ratings have been withdrawn since no funds were raised by way of bond issue in FY14-15 and as such there is no outstanding under the said issue. Housing And Urban Development LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 100000 Revised from Corporation Ltd CARE AA+ Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (05-06) CARE AAA 8090 Revised from Corporation Ltd CARE AA+ Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (06-07) CARE AAA 6405 Revised from Corporation Ltd CARE AA+ Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (11-12) CARE AAA 56674 Revised from Corporation Ltd CARE AA+ Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (12-13) CARE AAA 29013.5 Revised from Corporation Ltd CARE AA+ Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (13-14) CARE AAA 56871.2 Revised from Corporation Ltd CARE AA+ Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds - CARE AAA 15000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Tax-free (15-16) Indo Shell Mould Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1445.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Indo Shell Mould Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE A4 300 Revised from CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Sab Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115 Reaffirmed Shivganga Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.4 Reaffirmed Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE A- 300 Assigned *carved out of working capital limits Surya Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.1 Revised from CARE B+ Tanla Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 600 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)