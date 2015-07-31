Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchaw Metprint India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Arvind Lifestyles Brands Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+(SO) 1500 Assigned (Carved Out) Arvind Lifestyles Brands Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+(SO) 750 Assigned issue (Standalone)# # Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of CP issue. The Bank limits to the extent of Rs.100 crore (total rated standalone CP issue) will be kept unutilized throughout the tenure of the instrument. Cheran Spinner Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Assigned Cremica Food Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Drashti Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.5 Assigned Nirman Engicons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Peri Nitrates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2.5 Assigned R.R. Ornaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchaw Metprint India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 32.4 Assigned Arvind Lifestyles Brands Ltd Proposed CARE A+(SO) 750 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue Cheran Spinner Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 83.6 Assigned Cremica Food Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 646 Assigned (enhanced from 49.60 CR) Drashti Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 330 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26 CR) Gba Steels And Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.6 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 9.96 CR) Gba Steels And Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 0.5 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B Helios Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 480 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 36 CR) Laxmi Goldorna House Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Lsr Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.6 Assigned M. Shailesh And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Nirman Engicons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Peri Nitrates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 161.3 Assigned R.R. Ornaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)