Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Bagherwal Electrodes Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 570 Revised from CARE A2+ Kochar Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.2 Assigned Pooja Technocast ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Sanko Sekisui Jgr Tooling Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Assigned Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Assigned United Teleservices Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 189.5 Assigned Anokhi Pahel Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Bagherwal Electrodes Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83 Assigned Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 27202.1 Revised from CARE A- Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd. Subordinated debt CARE A 500 Assigned issue Digital Subscriber Management & LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3122.5 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Jgr Automotive India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 150 Assigned Kochar Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.1 Assigned Leon Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB 1340 Assigned * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account. Leopard Vitrified Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 42.5 Assigned A4 Leopard Vitrified Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 355.5 Assigned Mehta Roadline LT/ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Midland Microfin Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Midland Microfin Ltd LT-Bk-Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Om Kailash Cotton Bk Fac - - Suspended Onyx Hotels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Pawan Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB 1850 Assigned * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account. Pooja Technocast LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114.1 Assigned Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE AA 1000 Assigned ^ backed by Letter of Comfort provided by Reliance Capital Limited. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Non-Convertible CARE AAA 2000 Assigned Debenture@ @ Based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option on Reliance Capital Limited (RCL, rated 'CARE AAA(long-term debt)/CARE AA+ subordinated debt)/CARE PP-MLD AAA (principle protected market linked debenture holders for ensuring the timely servicing of debt obligations against the NCDs. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Fac@ CARE AAA 2870 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Capital Limited. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd NCDs@ CARE AAA 1000 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Capital Limited. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd NCDs# CARE AAA 1500 Assigned # backed by unconditional and irrevocable PUT option provided by Reliance Capital Limited. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd NCDs & CARE AAA 1500 Assigned &Final documentation is pending S.M. Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Sanko Sekisui Jgr Tooling Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B- 15 Assigned Sharan Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB 740 Assigned * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account. Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Assigned Star Engineers Bk Fac - - Suspended Sviit Software Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB 570 Assigned * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account. Trupti Caterers Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 