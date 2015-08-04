Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Cement Ltd CP (CP)@ CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Assigned @ backed by letter of comfort from Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd (DCBL, rated 'CARE AA-') Axis Ad-Print-Media (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 27.5 Assigned City Lifeline Travels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 126.4 Assigned Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Greenway Clothing ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1 crore) Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52 Assigned Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Siac-Skh India Cabs Manufacturing Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30.4 Assigned Ltd Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1310 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 70 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Axis Ad-Print-Media (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 115 Assigned City Lifeline Travels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 23.6 Assigned Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 593.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.13 crore) Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Diamond Power Transformers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dlite Blocks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 182.6 Assigned Greenway Clothing LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87.3 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs.7.91 crore) Kaadambary Ricetech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 145 Assigned Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Proposed TL CARE AA+ 2500 Assigned Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B 10.7 Assigned Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Assigned Siac-Skh India Cabs Manufacturing Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 369.6 Assigned Ltd Srinivasan Associates Pvt Limite LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 253.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35 Cr) Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7230 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from 585 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)