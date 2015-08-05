Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 112 CR) Ceat Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Ceat Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Seam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50.00 CR) Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.157.50 crore) Toyo Springs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 252.5 Assigned Varad Fertilisers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Wonder Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABP Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5188 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 351.4 CR) ABP Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /A1 2300 Revised from CARE A-/A1 (reduced from 240 CR) Ceat Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE AA- 9363.9 Revised from CARE A+ Ceat Ltd Proposed CARE AA- 2000 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture issue Hari Machines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 676.1 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 70.36 CR) Hari Machines Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 400 Revised from CARE B+ /CARE A4 Intas Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ / 500 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE AA/A1+ (PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS) N. J. Eco Build Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Seam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 488.1 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) (reduced from Rs.50.28 crore) Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3285 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.225.00 crore) Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 7485 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.577.50 crore) Sunshine Educational And Development LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 148 Assigned Society Toyo Springs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 320 Assigned Varad Fertilisers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 CR) Vidarbha Irrigation Development LT Bond series VII - 882.2 Withdrawn Corporation (Option C) Wonder Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 17687.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)